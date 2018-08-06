Rickey Smiley said he once got out of a ticket by making a cop laugh, but it proves being honest with the police can work in your favor. Like, speeding because you have to poop. It was a funny intro to a non-related, but equally funny joke from Rock T: How do you cut the ocean in half?Follow @TheRSMS
All but Da Brat found this answer hilarious. Press play up top to hear it revealed!
Joke Of The Day: How Do You Cut The Ocean In Half? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
