Why Black Tony Spent 9 Days Locked Up

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.06.18
Why did Black Tony get locked up this time? He’s not happy with Rickey for not picking up his phone when he called him. Rickey’s excuse, he was on vacation!

Black Tony is very emotional on this call with Rickey and breaks down his experience during his 9 days in jail.

