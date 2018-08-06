Gary With The Tea has more tea in regards to Cardi B kicking it with the Kardashians over the weekend. Da Brat tries to argue for Cardi’s potential career furthering thanks to the idea of having Kris Jenner as a manager but Gary would have none of it!

Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

