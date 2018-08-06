Gary With The Tea has more tea in regards to Cardi B kicking it with the Kardashians over the weekend. Da Brat tries to argue for Cardi’s potential career furthering thanks to the idea of having Kris Jenner as a manager but Gary would have none of it!Follow @TheRSMS
The Latest:
- Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With Broom At Nail Salon Sparks Protest
- La Flame! The First Week Sales Projections For Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Are Massive
- Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His New Album ‘Be Yourself’ On The Breakfast Club
- Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting To Be Played On The Radio
- Is Tyga Back? Check Out This New “Big Bank” Freestyle
- John David Washington Gushes Over His Mother Pauletta Washington | Extra Butter
- Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy & Body Goals In Vogue Magazine
- Facts Of Life & Diff’rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92
- Melania Trump Wants To Visit LeBron James’ School
- Report: 8 Of 10 Black Americans Value Social Media For Spotlighting Issues
Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours