Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With The Tea has more tea in regards to Cardi B kicking it with the Kardashians over the weekend. Da Brat tries to argue for Cardi’s potential career furthering thanks to the idea of having Kris Jenner as a manager but Gary would have none of it!

The Latest:

Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1020
Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy & Body Goals…
 16 hours ago
08.06.18
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Covers The September Issue Of Vogue Magazine
 20 hours ago
08.06.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 3 days ago
08.05.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 3 days ago
08.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close