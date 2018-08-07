How A Burger King In Ohio Is Helping A Dying Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

A Burger King in Ohio is helping a dying boxer-lab named, Cody. He loves cheeseburgers and will get them for free for his last days. Doctors say that he will live for another 3-5 months and it made Da Brat a little emotional thinking about what a kind gesture it was of them to do this for Cody.

Michelle Obama will be launching her own voter registration drive and is encouraging everyone to make sure their registered. Faith is making headlines and it’s not just because she recently married Stevie J. She was on the podcast “Drink Champs” and talked about Biggie. Faith revealed that her and Biggie while they were together loved “rump roast,” if you know what Headkrack means.

