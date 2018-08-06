CLOSE
News
Home > News

Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His New Album ‘Be Yourself’ On The Breakfast Club

Taylor and his brother Chance aren't exactly two peas in a pod

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Taylor Bennett Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chance The Rapper‘s younger brother, Taylor Bennett, has started to make his own waves in the industry. He released his debut album Be Yourself earlier this month, and now he’s giving us some behind the scenes details on how it was made.

The Chicago native stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his personal coming out story and how he put that energy into making Be Yourself.

 

Watch: Taylor Bennett Talks Coming Out And His New Album ‘Be Yourself’ On The Breakfast Club was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: 1020
Beyonce Opens Up About Pregnancy & Body Goals…
 10 hours ago
08.06.18
TIDAL X: 1015
Beyonce Covers The September Issue Of Vogue Magazine
 14 hours ago
08.06.18
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 2 days ago
08.05.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 2 days ago
08.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close