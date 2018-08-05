CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For Listening Party [PHOTOS]

Revention Center became Astroworld for one night only

0 reads
Leave a comment

How do you hold a listening party? If you’re Travis Scott, you take over a whole building.

In case you missed it… #astroworld

A post shared by Revention Music Center (@reventioncenter) on

Fans were invited out to Revention Music Center on Saturday night where they were greeted by a circus-like atmosphere. Dancers painted up, strong men, balancing acts — it looked like a full-on carnival atmosphere. Fans got free merchandise from the Astroworld collection and as the night progressed, it turned into part listening party, part concert.

For a minute, it felt like all of Houston was inside Revention Center. Scott hit the stage and performed a few select tracks from the album and even H-Town’s Don Toliver joined him on stage.

RELATED: Travis Scott On ‘Astroworld’ Significance, Houston Love, Stormi & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Travis Scott’s #Astroworld Already Has The H On Fire [NEW ALBUM]

NO BYSTANDERS 🔥🚀🔥 📹: @jay_salinas23

A post shared by LA FLAME (@travyscott) on

RELATED: Don Toliver Gets Busy On His Donny Womack Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

@ItsYoungJas JUST LANDED IN #ASTROWORLD 🎢 #SICKOMODE

A post shared by 97.9 The Box🤘🏽 (@979thebox) on

It was a little too lit on Saturday night. If this was a preview of an upcoming tour, Houston has the right to say, “We saw it first!” Scott and his production crew know one thing above all: always give the people a show. And hey, for a night at least, it felt like the show was 13 years in the making.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For Listening Party [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview
 1 day ago
08.05.18
YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-CELEB
Watch Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video
 3 days ago
08.03.18
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
EA Sports Apologizes For Taking Colin Kaepernick’s Name…
 3 days ago
08.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close