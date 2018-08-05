Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Gets Cussed Out After Accusing A Man Of Getting Into A Fight With A Naked Man [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. messed with the wrong man today. He called a man and accused him of having a fight with a naked man when he was trying to turn his gas off. The man on the phone immediately cursed him out and told him to call his supervisor.

Roy called him back and told the man he was trying to save his job by hearing his side of the story. The guy on the phone said he’s probably a b**** and is the man that came out the house with the g-string on. Roy told him he was coming to kick his ass and the man said he’s ready. When the guy found out it was a prank, his response was hilarious.

