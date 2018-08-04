YG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via Phone

1 reads Leave a comment
YG received a personalized appeal from the makers of the game for the “Kaepernick” deletion.
YG seemed to appreciate the gesture, but considers the reconciliation well overdue, and the damage done to some degree. As you may recall, YG’s “Big Bank” single was included in the Madden 19 Soundtrack with a line praising Colin Kaepernick’s moral rectitude: “You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” The lyric was sung by Big Sean who himself spoke out in defiance of the simple act of censorship.
