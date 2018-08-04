CLOSE
President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

President Donald Trump took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron Jamesin a tweet Friday night.

James was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday, after his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools launched a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown.

In the interview, James discussed the impact of sports and how it brings people together. He said he felt Trump was “using sports to kinda divide us.”

President Trump Bashes LeBron James Over Recent Interview was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

