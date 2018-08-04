CLOSE
Donald Trump Calls LeBron James & Don Lemon “Dumb” In Tweet [Video]

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Late Friday night Donald Trump got some more ignorant tweets off of his chest, this time aimed at CNN anchor Don Lemon and NBA superstar LeBron James. Trump called Lemon the “Dumbest Man On Television” and said that he makes LeBron looks smart, “which isn’t easy to do.

Trump ‘s tweets may be the result of Lemon’s interview with James where the NBA MVP explained why he called Trump a “bum” and said he is using sports to divide the nation.

Remember, this past Monday. James along with the Akron Public Schools opened the I Promise School for at-risk kids which will give students and parents:

Trump does like Mike. Should Michael Jordan speak up on LeBron’s behalf?

Donald Trump Calls LeBron James & Don Lemon “Dumb” In Tweet [Video] was originally published on woldcnews.com

