0 reads Leave a comment
The #ZoomChallenge is all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. One woman attempted the challenge at Mansion Elan nightclub in Atlanta and ended up wigless and distraught, to say the least. Remember ladies, always always ALWAYS secure the wig (and your cakes if you’re Blac Chyna)!
Watch the video below.
And here’s another angle for you.
Secure The Wig Before Attempting The #ZoomChallenge In Public was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours