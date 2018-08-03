On this episode of Listen To Black Women, hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Brande Victorian discuss how colorism affects the success of darker skinned people.

“Racial ambiguity helps in anything,” rapper Wale said on an episode of “The Breakfast Club.” Gabrielle Union admitted she had to school her stepsons, who she caught only liking light skin women’s pictures on Instagram, leading her to have a talk about the roots of colorism.

Hit the play button on this week’s episode and chime into our question of the week.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

RELATED LINKS

Listen To Black Women: Can A ‘Mean Girl’ Ever Really Reform?

Listen To Black Women: Why Don’t We Let Black Women Be Beautiful In Their Own Way?

Listen To Black Women: What Does It Mean To Be A Sexually Liberated Black Woman?

Listen To Black Women: Is There A Stigma Surrounding Mental Health In The Black Community?

Listen To Black Women: Does Colorism Hold People Back From Success? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: