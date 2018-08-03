Wendy Williams opens up to her responsibility to the black community. She also speaks of criticism from black people and not proving her self to anyone. Slim Thug questions the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. Slim wonders how can a woman go from rapper Future to the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback.Follow @TheRSMS
We see the photos and videos of Ciara and Russell Wilson but is Ci-Ci really happy? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss in Gary’s Tea!
The Latest:
- Gary’s Tea: Does Ciara Really Seem Happy With Russell Wilson? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- 11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Tent City Has To Move Off Of Third Street By 2PM Today
- Watch Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video
- EA Sports Apologizes For Taking Colin Kaepernick’s Name Out Of Madden Soundtrack
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. K.Riley, EP.8
- Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The Making Of Kid Cudi’s Famous “Day ‘N’ Nite”
- Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album Is “90 to 95 % done”
Gary’s Tea: Does Ciara Really Seem Happy With Russell Wilson? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours