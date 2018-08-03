Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bernice Jenkins is in the house! Instead of doing the church announcements, she opts to promote Sister Hester. Sister Jenkins presents us with a clip of Sister Hester singing and lets the crew know that Sister Hester is going on tour with Pastor Walter Solomon.
Bernice Jenkins even encourages Da Brat to join Sister Hester to join her on a song.
