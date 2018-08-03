Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins is in the house! Instead of doing the church announcements, she opts to promote Sister Hester. Sister Jenkins presents us with a clip of Sister Hester singing and lets the crew know that Sister Hester is going on tour with Pastor Walter Solomon.

Bernice Jenkins even encourages Da Brat to join Sister Hester to join her on a song.

Wake up every morning with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays starting at 6am!

The Latest:

Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-CELEB
Watch Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video
 9 hours ago
08.03.18
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
EA Sports Apologizes For Taking Colin Kaepernick’s Name…
 10 hours ago
08.03.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 2 days ago
08.01.18
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Stars In New HBO Series Produced By…
 2 days ago
08.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close