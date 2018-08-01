The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: He’s White, She’s Black But Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Paternity Test Tuesday! Travis and Victoria had an one off fling that resulted in a daughter named Sundavia. The problem is…Travis is White and Victoria is Black. According to Victoria, her father Charles will go ballistic if he finds out she was involved with a White guy.  Victoria explains that she wanted to cure her curiosity by sleeping with Travis. Now, she is concerned that her child may be Travis’.

 

Another twist, Travis has gotten four other Black women pregnant at the same time and Victoria did not know. Plus, he wants custody of the child to stay close to Victoria. Keep listening to see if Travis is the father.

