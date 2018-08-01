Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour!

I gotta chance to check this out in L.A, during BET Awards weekend, and let me tell you… Bring ya dancing shoes! The So So Def Anniversary Tour kicking off in October is the ultimate throwback party!

Jermaine Dupri is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his record label So So Def with an 11-city tour. According to The Associated Press, the lineup will include Jermaine himself along with Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.

