Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Looks like we will get a chance to live our throwback dreams at the So So Def Anniversary Tour kicking off in October.

Jermaine Dupri is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his record label So So Def with an 11-city tour. According to The Associated Press, the lineup will include Jermaine himself along with Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.

Photos
