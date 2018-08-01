Why LeBron James Truly Deserves The “King James” Nickname

Music
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Recently Lebron James sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for his first interview since joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He spoke candidly about opening a new school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio for at-risk youth and his fresh relocation to the west coast.

With a track record like LeBron’s, he could have played anywhere. So, why did he choose the Lakers over other possible NBA franchises?

RELATED: Class Is Officially In Session At LeBron James’ I PROMISE School In Akron

“I like the challenge,” notes the Ohio native. “The Lakers organization and their historical franchise match up there with all the greats.”

Never one to shy away from using his platform to combat social injustice he said he felt compelled to speak out against President Donald Trump.

RELATED: LeBron James Says He Will “Never Sit Across” From The Divider-In-Chief [VIDEO]

So, will LeBron one day run for office? Could he be a future face on Capitol Hill? One can only hope. For now, he is content coaching AAU.

RELATED: Why Beyonce & LeBron James Are So Inspiring [EXCLUSIVE]

At the helm of the Lebron James Family Foundation, the “I Promise” School and an amazing basketball legacy, James is nothing less than royalty — and aptly the King.

40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier

39 photos Launch gallery

40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier

Continue reading 40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier

40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier

The Latest:

Why LeBron James Truly Deserves The “King James” Nickname was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Stars In New HBO Series Produced By…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
Trey Songz Teaches 6ix9ine Singing Lessons
 1 day ago
07.31.18
Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee Thinks Monique Is…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close