Oh No, Not Again! A Delaware County Chipotle restaurant closed Monday after several people became ill after eating there. Eight people at the 9733 Sawmill Parkway location in Powell reported that they got sick on the website called, “IWasPoisoned.com.” They suffered from the classic food poisoning symptoms like nausea, cramping, vomiting and the dreaded diarrhea.

A Chipotle spokesperson said this is an “isolated incident” and restaurant was closed Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Columbus Chipotle closed after reports of illnesses was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

