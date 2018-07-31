CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Columbus Chipotle closed after reports of illnesses

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chipotle

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Oh No, Not Again! A Delaware County Chipotle restaurant closed Monday after several people became ill after eating there. Eight people at the  9733 Sawmill Parkway location in Powell reported that they got sick on the website called, “IWasPoisoned.com.” They suffered from the classic food poisoning symptoms like nausea, cramping, vomiting and the dreaded diarrhea.

A Chipotle spokesperson said this is an “isolated incident” and restaurant was closed Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Columbus Chipotle closed after reports of illnesses was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Stars In New HBO Series Produced By…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
 22 hours ago
08.01.18
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
Trey Songz Teaches 6ix9ine Singing Lessons
 1 day ago
07.31.18
Dorian Wilson aka Professor Oglevee Thinks Monique Is…
 1 day ago
08.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close