Season 6 of Orange Of The New Black is finally available on Netflix — and if you’re like me, you’ve probably finished the entire season in two days (or less).

This season’s energy was totally different than the earlier ones. Things are totally different for the inmates, yet the show still found a way to reflect whats going on in the real world, onto the prison life.

Without giving anything away or telling you what Season 6 is about, check out a few light spoilers and try to guess the context of the scene.

If you can’t figure it out, save it to your memory bank and come back later to try an crack the code. Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your guesses.

via GIPHY

Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6 Spoilers — Without Context was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: