Watch: Taylor Bennett Performs “Rock ‘N’ Roll” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ For His Television Debut

It's Taylor's time to shine

The Taylor Bennett Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chance The Rapper has been on top of the world ever since his breakout into the mainstream with his verse on Kanye West‘s “Ultralight Beam,”–but now, it’s his brother Taylor Bennett‘s time to shine.

The Chicago native just released his latest project BE YOURSELF earlier this month, and on Monday night, he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his track “Rock ‘N’ Roll,” also making his TV debut.

Check out the performance below.

Photos
