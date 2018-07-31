LeBron James Opens “I Promise” School For 240 At Risk Youths In Akron

Even though basketball legend LeBron James has officially traded in his Cavs jersey for the purple and gold out west, the hometown hero isn’t done giving back to his city.

The LeBron James Foundation in partnership with Akron Public Schools opened the “I Promise” school to assist at risk youths in the area. The school will differ from the normal educational experience by focusing on an accelerated curriculum to help kids who are lagging behind in grade levels be brought up to speed. The programs offered will also help to aid kids who are struggling with external factors that may impede their ability to learn, like poverty and stress.

The school will also assist parents with job placement services and an on-site food bank will help parents prepare healthy foods for kids at home, SB Nation reports.

In an interview with the LA Times, the school principal, Brandi Davis explained the goals of the school.

“I think the missing link in public education is that family wraparound support. Because our students come to school and they’re worried about things at home. … We want to create that safe, that secure and that caring and loving environment for our families and our students so that our kids can focus on education.”

Our #IPROMISE School Staff are gathering all around the school to greet @KingJames kids as they arrive for the 1️⃣st day at 9am! #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/updAKRs6Fi — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

In a speech at the school’s grand opening, LeBron told the crowd “Know no matter if I’m playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio is always home for me. Always.”

"Know no matter if I'm playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio is always home for me. Always." –@KingJames pic.twitter.com/VY8kOu47iB — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 30, 2018

