Prank Call: Woman Goes In On Roy Wood Jr. For Trying To Get A Refund [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. better watch out because he messed with the wrong one. He called a woman and talked to her about the money she got back from a car accident. The woman told him she was at a standstill when she was hit and the he’s not getting back any money.
While on the phone you could hear her child in the background crying and Roy told her she probably hurt herself while hitting those bad kids. Roy asked for her address several more times and the woman hung up. When he called her back she began to talk about fighting him and then hung up again.
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
