Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003 Is Proof That The Grind Takes Time

Would you have recognized him flipping through this old magazine?

Festival Village Carnival 2015 in St Maarten

Source: Sean Drakes/CON / Getty

If your Monday is moving slow, remember that great things take time.

This viral pic of Future from a 2003 issue of XXL is proof.

At the time he was going by “Meathead“ and working with his Dungeon Family kinfolk.

Hit the jump for more recent pics of Future Hendrix over the years, plus facts you didn’t know about his long-term grind.

