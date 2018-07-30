CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign

She brings the beauty and the tunes.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauryn Hill

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

First, she kicked off the festivities with a massive tour (one that’s had some success and some disappointments), and now she’s bringing her fashion sense to the picture.

Hill teamed up with Woolrich for their autumn/winter 2018 campaign and the results are beautiful. According to Vogue, Ms. Hill took huge creative control behind and in front of the camera, resulting in a series of photographs and a music video where Lauryn sings an acoustic version of her song “Ex-Factor.”

Lauryn seems to be the first in a series of artists who will be apart of Woolrich’s “Woolrich: American Soul Since 1830” campaign.

You can peep her moving music video for yourself below, then head over to Vogue for some of the stunning pictures!

Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Uses Sports To…
 1 hour ago
07.31.18
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ
Kylie’s Camp Says Her Relationship With Travis Scott…
 2 hours ago
07.31.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 18 hours ago
07.31.18
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 1 day ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close