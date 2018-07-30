CLOSE
News
Home > News

Salute: King James Brings School To Akron, Ohio For At-Risk Youth

1 reads
Leave a comment
LeBron James And Sprite Unveil Refurbished Gym At Harvard Boys & Girls Club In Houston

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

King LeBron James is making his most important moves off the court.

LeBron’s highly-anticipated I Promise School for at-risk youth is part of his hometown Akron’s public school system.

Look at students arriving in the beautiful building below and hit the jump to learn more about the school’s expansion from 240 third and fourth graders today, to grades 1-8 by 2022.

Salute: King James Brings School To Akron, Ohio For At-Risk Youth was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close