What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview]

Music
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Angie Ange got the exclusive with DJ Khaled after he took the stage on the “On The Run II” Tour at Fed Ex Field and it’s exactly the motivation you needed. What went into the amazing new video “No Brainer” which features Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo and his son Asahd Khaled engaging in “mogul talk.” Khaled also gives his father influences and why “when you feed your children with greatness and love, you’re gonna get that back a trillion times.”

RELATED: Does Chloe X Halle Babysit The Carter Twins?

RELATED: DJ Khaled Plans To Drop His Own Soap (Not Like That)

 

What Went Into DJ Khaled’s Crazy New Video “No Brainer?” [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
Trey Songz Teaches 6ix9ine Singing Lessons
 7 mins ago
07.31.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Uses Sports To…
 1 hour ago
07.31.18
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ
Kylie’s Camp Says Her Relationship With Travis Scott…
 2 hours ago
07.31.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 18 hours ago
07.31.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close