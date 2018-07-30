CLOSE
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story

Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story

Tonight @10pm on BET Please!!!!!  Watch The Trayvon Martin Story.

My Advice is everybody get by a damn TV With Ya kids tonight and Watch the Trayvon Martin Story.

I say grab the kids, the fam, everybody huddle up by tv have honest dialogue on commercial breaks and following the show sit down and talk as a family.

Check out the trailer here and make sure you tune in Tonight @ 10pm On BET

