Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
Tonight @10pm on BET Please!!!!! Watch The Trayvon Martin Story.
My Advice is everybody get by a damn TV With Ya kids tonight and Watch the Trayvon Martin Story.
I say grab the kids, the fam, everybody huddle up by tv have honest dialogue on commercial breaks and following the show sit down and talk as a family.
Check out the trailer here and make sure you tune in Tonight @ 10pm On BET
Subscribe to my Youtube channel.
#Iamsomebody Daily
(Podcast)
Follow me on all my Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com