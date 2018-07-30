Jini Thorton Gives Tips On How To Save Money While Back To School Shopping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Music
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We know the kids don’t want to hear it but it’s time to start getting ready to go back to school.  And that means buying all new school clothes, supplies etc all that can be expensive!   Owner of Envision Business Management Group & Founder of #HowNotToGoBroke Jini Thornton shares with Rickey and the crew how to save money while back to school shopping.

Check out the tips and start saving, and listen “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST!

RELATED: Black Tony Gives Kids Back To School Tips [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Class Is Officially In Session At LeBron James’ I PROMISE School In Akron

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

 

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

It’s back-to-school season and if there’s one thing that has to absolutely be perfect before you head back to campus, it’s your outfit for the first day. You obviously want to make a great first impression, so we decided to share some fashion inspiration to help you get ready for class and the rest of the school year. Click through this gallery of 50 stylish looks from Instagram to help you slay from class to the yard on the campus.

Jini Thorton Gives Tips On How To Save Money While Back To School Shopping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
Trey Songz Teaches 6ix9ine Singing Lessons
 6 mins ago
07.31.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Uses Sports To…
 1 hour ago
07.31.18
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ
Kylie’s Camp Says Her Relationship With Travis Scott…
 2 hours ago
07.31.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 18 hours ago
07.31.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close