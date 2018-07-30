Rickey Smiley Lists What People Should Be Doing Differently With Cell Phones [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s no secret: Cell phones are a big distraction. There are so many instances like driving, eating, spending time with family and more when we just need to put it down. Rickey Smiley says it’s important to take a step back for your sanity and for the sanity of others around you. Being glued to the phone all the time can be very impersonal, make you miss out on lief happening around you and sometimes create a fake sense of urgency.

Do people contact you at all hours with no boundaries? Do you immediately respond to all notifications on your phone no matter where you are? Do you often put your phone on speaker? If you answered, “yes,” to any of these questions, this message of setting communication expectations and being more present above the tiny screen is for you!

