JoiStaRR is back with her new single and video for her song “Cocoa Butter”! She looks gorgeous with long braids down her back and rocking a nice leather dress to compliment it. The beat will make you bounce and the lyrics will touch your soul.
JoiStaRR in the song talks about being baptized, having stretch marks and putting cocoa butter on her skin, but not being able to get rid of her stretch marks. Her lyrics deliver a message about wrapping up her sins in bobby pins and not worrying about her past. In the video she also features naked barbie dolls with no flaws. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.
JoiStaRR “Cocoa Butter” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com