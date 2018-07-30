CLOSE
Feature Story
Dancing Flight Attendant Says Final ‘Goodbyes’ To Virgin America

He's one of a kind.

As Virgin America prepares to merge with Alaska Airlines, we’ll all have to say goodbye to the safety song and beloved dancing flight attendant Mikey Tongko-Burry. He tweeted to his fans over the weekend:

It seems he will in fact be joining the Alaska Airlines family, as he also had this to say:

Press play on the clip up top to see Mikey do his thing for a few moments, plus fan reactions on the flip. They don’t make ’em like him anymore.

Dancing Flight Attendant Says Final ‘Goodbyes’ To Virgin America was originally published on globalgrind.com

