Dancing Flight Attendant Says Final ‘Goodbyes’ To Virgin America

As Virgin America prepares to merge with Alaska Airlines, we’ll all have to say goodbye to the safety song and beloved dancing flight attendant Mikey Tongko-Burry. He tweeted to his fans over the weekend:
It seems he will in fact be joining the Alaska Airlines family, as he also had this to say:
Press play on the clip up top to see Mikey do his thing for a few moments, plus fan reactions on the flip. They don’t make ’em like him anymore.
