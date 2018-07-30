Virgin America Safety Film being retired next week so our flight attendant danced it for us… 🕺🤭🤩#VXForever pic.twitter.com/DHYZ7xLceG — 👨🏻‍💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) July 28, 2018

As Virgin America prepares to merge with Alaska Airlines, we’ll all have to say goodbye to the safety song and beloved dancing flight attendant Mikey Tongko-Burry. He tweeted to his fans over the weekend:

So many thoughts and emotions as I gave my last performance of the VX Safety Demo this afternoon. It's been a wild and crazy #Virginamerica ride. Love you all for sharing this journey with me 😘✈️ #love #crewlife #virgin #flightattendant #dancerhttps://t.co/gjb6oOygOv — Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 29, 2018

It seems he will in fact be joining the Alaska Airlines family, as he also had this to say:

@richardbranson @VirginAmerica as I work my last flights wearing the Virgin America Uniform (by this time next week I'll be in the Alaska Blue), feeling nostalgic about the amazing moments VX has given me. 💖✈️ #Grateful #virginamerica pic.twitter.com/UrEjtgoRzr — Mikey Tongko-Burry (@mikeytburry) July 29, 2018

Press play on the clip up top to see Mikey do his thing for a few moments, plus fan reactions on the flip. They don’t make ’em like him anymore.

Dancing Flight Attendant Says Final ‘Goodbyes’ To Virgin America was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: