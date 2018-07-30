CLOSE
Best Buy’s Best: The Lawrence-Hive Is Not Happy About Jay Ellis’ Departure From ‘Insecure’

If you follow HBO’s Insecure than you’d know that the story line between Issa and Lawrence pretty much died at the end of Season 2.

 

Last week, Issa Rae made the official announcement that Jay Ellis’ character, Lawrence, will no longer be on the show, telling Vulture, “We want to stay as true to life as possible. They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations. You never see the exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

 

Apparently, Issa’s announcement struck a chord with some fans and hurt some fragile male feelings.

A sponsored petition to bring Lawrence back is making it’s rounds on the Internet, and found it’s way to Issa Rae.

Long story short, the #LawrenceHive is not happy about his departure at all.

They’re probably taking it worse than him, tbh. Hit the flip to see more outraged #LawrenceHive members.

