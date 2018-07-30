CLOSE
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life

Via | ESPN

LeBron James expects Monday to be one of the greatest moments of his life, as his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools launch a new elementary school for at-risk children in his hometown.

The I Promise School is the culmination of nearly a decade of work by James’ foundation, with its focus on educating children from challenging situations or backgrounds. The school will begin with two grades, third and fourth, with plans to expand in the coming years.

 

comments – add yours
Photos
