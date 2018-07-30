Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut

Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut on Sunday (July 29) on the 50 Cent-produced drama, Power. In the new episode — titled “Happy Birthday” – K. Dot plays a homeless drug addict named Laces.

Ahead of the episode, Lamar shared a photo of himself in character to his Twitter account.

“My name, is my name,” he wrote. “Ask me again, i’ll tell you the same #PowerTV.”

