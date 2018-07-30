CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut

2 reads
Leave a comment
Power, Season 5, Episode 505

Source: Starz / Starz

Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut on Sunday (July 29) on the 50 Cent-produced drama, Power. In the new episode — titled “Happy Birthday” – K. Dot plays a homeless drug addict named Laces.

Ahead of the episode, Lamar shared a photo of himself in character to his Twitter account.

“My name, is my name,” he wrote. “Ask me again, i’ll tell you the same #PowerTV.”

READ MORE

 

Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close