Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Be careful who you go on dates with. A woman recently went on a date with a man she knew and during the middle of the date took her car. After taking her car he then stole it and went to pickup another girl to go to the drive in movie.

The girl he picked up paid for the date and the other girl called the cops. She found where he was by looking at the gps and the cops arrested him. Rickey Smiley couldn’t believe this story because it’s so messy. He also didn’t think a Black man did it, but unfortunately he did. Watch who you go on dates with.

RELATED: Woman Talks About Her Date With A Toothless Man Who Ordered Nachos [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: UPDATE: Nicki Minaj NOT Dating Eminem

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing His Real Father And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close