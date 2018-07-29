Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE]

Be careful who you go on dates with. A woman recently went on a date with a man she knew and during the middle of the date took her car. After taking her car he then stole it and went to pickup another girl to go to the drive in movie.

The girl he picked up paid for the date and the other girl called the cops. She found where he was by looking at the gps and the cops arrested him. Rickey Smiley couldn’t believe this story because it’s so messy. He also didn’t think a Black man did it, but unfortunately he did. Watch who you go on dates with.

