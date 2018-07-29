Derez De’Shon Reveals His Favorite Strip Clubs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Derez De’Shon is at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about his favorite strip clubs. He loves the ones in Atlanta because they have some of the best, but he has also traveled to some good ones. Derez mentioned that Blaze is his favorite strip club in Atlanta.
He also spoke about V-Live in Memphis and how the woman there are good. Derez also spoke about having another child if God allows it. He talked about how his daughter loves social media so much and how he’s never on it. Headkrack asked if he uses Snapchat and Derez doesn’t like it.
RELATED: Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
He uses social media about every 3 months just to talk to fans. If people want to know about what Derez is doing he told everyone just to Google him. We can’t wait to see what else Derez has in store for us.
RELATED: Derez De’Shon On Why He Was Relieved After Running Into His High School Crush [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club
The Latest:
- The Vibe Queen City 5K Raised Scholarship Money Over The Weekend
- NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
- Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
- Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
- LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life
- ‘Power’ Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat If He Snitches On Someone He’s Loyal To
- Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE]
- George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary
- Remember Me?: Sean Spicer Confronted By High School Classmate He Called N*gger
- Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS]
Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS]
1. Derez De’Shon1 of 12
2. Derez De’Shon2 of 12
3. Derez De’Shon3 of 12
4. Derez De’Shon4 of 12
5. Derez De’Shon5 of 12
6. Derez De’Shon6 of 12
7. Derez De’Shon7 of 12
8. Derez De’Shon8 of 12
9. Derez De’Shon9 of 12
10. Derez De’Shon10 of 12
11. Derez De’Shon11 of 12
12. Derez De’Shon12 of 12
Derez De’Shon Reveals His Favorite Strip Clubs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com