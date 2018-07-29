Lavar Ball Takes Shot At Michael Jordan, Da Brat Claps Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lavar Ball is known for smack talking at times and recently made comments about Michael Jordan. He stands behind those comments and believes he could take on LeBron James and Michael in his prime. Lavar back in the day was 6’6 and weighed 270.

Da Brat clapped back and mentioned that Lavar could possibly be all talk since we never saw him go against Michael. She believes it’s about agility and taking shots it’s not just about your weight. Da Brat also called Lavar a bully and believes that he pressured his kids to play basketball.

For fans of the family their Facebook show will be back. “Ball in the Family” will follow Lavar and his family practicing, spending time together and more. Rickey Smiley mentioned to him that he used to think other things of Lavar , but after talking to him has a better appreciation for him as a father and businessman.

