man is in critical condition following a shooting near an elementary school in Linden Saturday morning.

Columbus Division of Police responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Linden Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Near Elementary School in Columbus was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: