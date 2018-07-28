CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Near Elementary School in Columbus

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Fox 28, a man is in critical condition following a shooting near an elementary school in Linden Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Near Elementary School in Columbus was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close