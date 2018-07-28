50 Cent and Ja Rule still haven’t gotten past their early millennium beef. And both are consistently trending for digitally beefing with each other and anyone else who wants smoke.

If you don’t know why these two Queens natives have such intese feelings for each other, click through Tweet Historian @_ValTown_’s thread remembering the details of their legendary feud.

50 CENT/JA RULE BEEF THREAD BELOW @_ValTown_ I’LL START OFF WITH THIS 😂👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/vNAx7ZWkWF — Brian (@_ValTown_) January 28, 2018

Last Friday Ja Rule decides to go on Twitter and rant about 50 Cent. All of us looking at this dude like “What the hell are you doing” 😂😂😂 . I posted a video and people were asking me to do a thread about this.. we taking it back to 1999 and counting.. y’all ready? LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/9W6G6hGrFS — Brian (@_ValTown_) January 28, 2018

Keep up with me I’m typing as I’m moving along. So it’s around let’s say mid 1998, 50 is done hustling and he’s trying the rap game out. He’s broke, jobless, and is living in apartment with his girlfriend, her mother, and his son. — Brian (@_ValTown_) January 28, 2018

Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: