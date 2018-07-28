NBA Live 19 will make it possible to try to dunk on LeBron or KD with Brittney Griner or Candace Parker.

Watch Parker talk about the new feature, which will put her and other WNBA stars in the game below.

New NBA Live 19 trailer – Female create a player pic.twitter.com/qLtFCty2YU — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 27, 2018

Gamers can also create their own female characters in The One mode, which will enable them to scan their faces on iOS and Android and import them onto their customized player.

NBA Live 19 may not yet be up to Warriors levels of quality, but at least it's no longer Suns-level either. Here's our hands-on report with this year's version of The One mode!https://t.co/LJKDY6LsMD pic.twitter.com/9negA0CLvL — IGN (@IGN) July 27, 2018

She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include WNBA Stars Candace Parker & Brittney Griner. was originally published on globalgrind.com

