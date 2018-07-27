Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is giving us the 411 on Cardi B! We all know Cardi B had a baby a couple of weeks ago and was supposed to go on tour with Bruno Mars, but has decided to cancel. Cardi B put out a statement saying she underestimated how much work a mom was going to be and that she’s not ready to leave her daughter.

Gary believes she should of never agreed to it, but this is her first baby so she didn’t know what to expect. Amber Rose was recently on a podcast and talked about Beyonce. She also believes that Gwyneth Paltrow is the “Becky with the good hair” that slept with Jay-Z.

RELATED: Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour, Mommy Duty Calls

RELATED: How Cardi B Showed She’s Sticking By Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga Rocks LeBron Jersey In New Video “SWISH”
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 2 days ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 2 days ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 2 days ago
07.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close