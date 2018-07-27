Lavar Ball Says Melo Would Sit Out If The Lakers Didn’t Draft Him, Even If He’s The #1 Pick

07.27.18
Lavar Ball

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Lavar Ball is not shy when talking about his sons. During a recent visit to Atlanta from some JBA Games, Lavar stopped by Studio One to give us the latest on Lonzo, Gelo, & Melo. During our candid conversation, Lavar said that Lamelo only wants to play with his brother Lonzo on the Lakers and had no issues sitting out if any other team drafted him, even if it the #1 pick in the draft. He also broke down the JBA and why he doesn’t pay attention to the haters. Check the video below.

Lavar Ball Says Melo Would Sit Out If The Lakers Didn’t Draft Him, Even If He’s The #1 Pick was originally published on hotspotatl.com

