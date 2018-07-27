Spirit is back and is talking about Urban One’s initiative on men’s health. Heart disease, diabetes and strokes hurt Black men the most in this country. Spirit wants to give some advice on what women can do for the men in their lives to help them with their health.
She mentioned that women need to stop measuring our men’s strength on how much hurt he can take. Let him get relief to feel like he doesn’t have so much on his plate. Make health agreements to see the doctor together once and year and not jut when the man feel pain. She also spoke about seeking therapy.
RELATED: Mother Turns Heartbreak Into The Nation’s Largest Urban Health Festival
Spirit wants us to have Jesus and a therapist. Sometimes it’s hard for men to talk about loss, pain and other things, but this will help not only their health, but their mental health as well. God put therapist on this earth for a reason and we must utilize them.
RELATED: Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: A Healthy Meal Can Help With Prostate Cancer Prevention [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim
- 3 Things Women Can Do To Help The Men In Their Lives Be Mentally & Physically Healthier [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Lavar Ball Explains Why Big Baller Brand Products Cost So Much [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7
- Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour
- Lavar Ball On What The Lakers Need To Win An NBA Championship With LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is This Why Stevie J REALLY Married Faith Evans? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Get Your Om On!9 of 11
10. Give Back To Others10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11
3 Things Women Can Do To Help The Men In Their Lives Be Mentally & Physically Healthier [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com