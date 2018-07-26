WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives Independent Women The Shine They Deserve

Since the beginning of time, women have always been known to hold things down whenever ish gets chaotic — but for some reason they never get the full credit they deserve.

Thankfully, we have artists like Siya who’s always speaking truths and bringing light to topics that your favorite rappers tend to ignore. We haven’t heard from the Brooklyn emcee since she dropped her banger “Circle Watchin’” back in March — but’s that’s because she been on her acting tip. We see you sis!

Now, Siya is back with new music, a new attitude, and a message that is so timely, it should be every independent woman’s anthem. The rapper spoke exclusively to GG about the J Classic produced track and all things Mad Energy.

On choosing the beat for “Distance Yourself”

[J Classic] just pulled up the record and I immediately fell in love with the track.

On inspiration behind the powerful single track

I kinda just thought about what I witnessed growing up in a household where the mother was the father. My grandmother raised me, she was both my mother and my father. And before her, I was just with my mother, not my father. Even with a specific woman that I’ve dealt with, she’s a single mother. To see all that she sacrafices for her child and for their daily life is such a beautiful thing to witness.

On modern day independent women

I think a lot of great women don’t get enough credit for being the strong, independent, financially, emotionally and physically powerful Black and Brown women that they are! I wanted this record to come across as a celebration, like “I see you queen!”

On the upcoming album Mad Energy

That’s exactly what you’re going to get — doses of mad energy from me. You’re gonna get hit records like “Distance Yourself” or “I’m Good Luv, Enjoy”. It’s just gonna be a fun, real, authentic album. Overall, it’s album from me to my fans.

Hit the flip to see the world premiere of Siya’s new Richy Films directed video “Distance Yourself” and cop her upcoming album Mad Energy when it drops this Fall.

