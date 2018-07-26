TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet From 2012 Resurfaces

Who’s getting fry all week? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Like us, you probably can’t wait for this Drake and Shiggy “In My Feelings” video. Considering the 6 God’s track record as of late (“God’s Plan”, “Nice For What”) it could be another one for the hip hop history books.

As they wait in suspense, #TeamDrizzy has become obsessed with all things 6 God—including this old tweet of his:

What am I gonna do? Say no? — Drizzy (@Drake) May 17, 2012

Fans want to know what he could’ve been talking about back in 2012.

When someone asks if I can take a picture of them and their family — Simon (@simonavenson) July 26, 2018

Hit the flip to see Drizzy get meme’d for the millionth time.

