CLOSE
News
Home > News

Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

This visual is definitely an unexpected thriller

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ty Dolla $ign

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bhad Bhabie is back at it again with another theatrical music video for her single “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. With the help of actress Bella Thorne and actor Theo Von, this might be the young rapper’s most entertaining visual yet.

The video open on Danielle Bregoli hanging out in her bedroom, and texting a potential suitor about their first meet-up in person. It is soon revealed that the person on the other end of the phone is not a teen boy, but rather a serial predator–the video chronicles her and Thorne trying to catch a predator.

Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga Rocks LeBron Jersey In New Video “SWISH”
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close