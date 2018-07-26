Rickey Smiley Explains Why People Went On Him While Teaching His Daughter To Cut The Grass [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley went on social media to show him teaching his daughter how to mow the grass and some people went in on it. He felt he needed to teach her just in case she owns a home and isn’t married. He showed her how to start it up as well as use the blower, but when she started using the mower people didn’t think it was good for her to have on sandals.
Rickey mentioned that is happened so randomly. Rock-T spoke about how his daughter, Lyric loves to mow the yard. Da Brat thinks mowing the yard is relaxing and loves the smell of fresh cut grass. Rickey refuses to pay someone to do yard work when he knows how to do it very well.
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
