Why Kendrick Lamar Appearing On “Power” Is So Interesting [EXCLUSIVE]

Kendrick Lamar is not only a rapper, but ready to add another job to his resume. He will appear on “Power” this upcoming episode and people are really excited about it. We’re not sure what role he is playing, but we can’t wait to see how he acts.
Lauryn Hill is really not impressing fans with her 20th Anniversary Tour. She’s showed up late and now is postponing several shows and is blaming production. Vic Mensa is also making headlines for his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks. He believes that Tekashi is trying to steal from Chicago rappers and is ready to throw hands with DJ Akademiks.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar To Appear On Starz’s “Power”
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7
- Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour
- Lavar Ball On What The Lakers Need To Win An NBA Championship With LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is This Why Stevie J REALLY Married Faith Evans? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots
- Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s Hair
- Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions
- OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots
Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS]
Kendrick Lamar [PHOTOS]
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals1 of 20
2. Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street – Inside2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 2 – London3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar – iTunes Festival – London4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 – Show9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards – Red Carpet13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival – Day 814 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 – Red Carpet15 of 20
16. Kendrick Lamar16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The ‘Legends of The Fall Tour’ At The Forum17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 418 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show20 of 20
Why Kendrick Lamar Appearing On “Power” Is So Interesting [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com