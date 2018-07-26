Gary With Da Tea Learns Why Beyonce Is Always Throwing Up The Delta Sign [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the updates about Beyonce! He spoke about how she finally revealed the twins Rumi and Sir and they are so cute. Gary also mentioned that he doesn’t like that she’s always throwing up the Delta Sigma Theta sign. Da Brat and Headkrack had to tell him that’s the rock sign and it’s more of a diamond.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying to make their relationship work. Word on the street is that Tristan doesn’t want to be with her anymore and that he wants to go back to Cleveland. Gary believes that he just feels trapped and he should’ve never been with her in the first place.
RELATED: Was It Shady For People To Applaud When Beyonce & Jay-Z Left A Restaurant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Beyonce, Blue Ivy & The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Michelle & Sasha Obama Take In Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s OTR II Show In Paris [PHOTO & VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7
- Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour
- Lavar Ball On What The Lakers Need To Win An NBA Championship With LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is This Why Stevie J REALLY Married Faith Evans? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots
- Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s Hair
- Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions
- OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
#Beychella2: Beyonce Slays Them Again At Coachella [PHOTOS]
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 21 of 24
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 22 of 24
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 23 of 24
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 24 of 24
5. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 25 of 24
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 26 of 24
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 27 of 24
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 28 of 24
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 29 of 24
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 210 of 24
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 211 of 24
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 212 of 24
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 213 of 24
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 214 of 24
15. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 215 of 24
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 216 of 24
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 217 of 24
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 218 of 24
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 219 of 24
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 220 of 24
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 221 of 24
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 222 of 24
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 223 of 24
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 – Day 224 of 24
Gary With Da Tea Learns Why Beyonce Is Always Throwing Up The Delta Sign [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com